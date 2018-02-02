CityApp: A new way for Hamilton residents to find information

The City of Hamilton continues to adapt to the Smartphone age.

It has launched CityApp, a mobile app through which residents can access information about a range of services.

It is available for download in the App Store and Google Play.

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger says it’s about taking advantage of the tools that people “tend to travel around with and use most often.”

As of Friday’s launch, Eisenberger notes there are “12 different areas you can delve into” such as transit, recreational services and waste collection.

Users can also find and contact City Councillors, check meeting agendas and watch videos of Council and Committee meetings, find local events and festival listings based on distance from their current location and receive notifications of emergencies, closures and cancellations.