Busy month ahead for Edmonton Oilers starts with game against Avs

It’s back to work for the Edmonton Oilers as they host the Colorado Avalanche Thursday night at Rogers Place.

After playing just three games in the last 18 days of January, the Oilers will play 14 times in February. Three of those games will be against the Avs, who are 0-2-1 since winning 10 straight. Colorado will be without leading scorer Nathan MacKinnon, who suffered an upper body injury Tuesday in Vancouver.

“Teams lose their best player, it affects them,” said Oilers head coach Todd McLellan. “But that happens to every team. You can deal with it. Last time I checked, we’re looking at up where Colorado is. It’s a team we have to reel in somehow.”

Al Montoya will make his first start in goal as an Oiler. He’s made three previous appearances in relief of Cam Talbot.

“He’s been in the league a long time. He’s made a living doing what he’s going to do tonight,” McLellan said.

“Our players feel really good about him. They enjoy having him around. He’s been put in tough situations since he’s been here and he’s been able to perform at a very high level. We have a ton of confidence in him.”

Talbot won’t dress because of an illness. Laurent Brossoit has been called up from Bakersfield to serve as Montoya’s backup.

Adam Larsson will miss the game because of a personal issue. Brandon Davidson will remain in the lineup. He scored twice in last week’s 4-3 shootout win over Calgary.

Catch the Oilers and Avalanche on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.