Paul Coffey joins Edmonton Oilers as Skills Development Coach

The Edmonton Oilers are hoping a Hall of Fame playing career will pay off when dealing with their young defencemen.

The Oilers have hired Paul Coffey as Skills Development Coach. He was on the ice with the team at Sunday’s practice but will also work with prospect defenceman in the minors and in junior.

“I’m only coming to help and do whatever I can. I’m not here to step on any toes,” said Coffey. “You look at the game, as much as it has changed, it’s still the same. They’re still hockey players, guys who value structure, an opinion, and old school mentality.”

“It’s a position I’ve been looking at for a while,” said general manager Peter Chiarelli. “With respect to Paul, he’s such an accomplished person in hockey. I really like the way he looks at the game, the intricacies of playing defence. We have had a number of conversations. It seemed like a really good fit.”

Coffey, who played over 21 seasons in the National Hockey League, appeared in 1409 regular season games, posting 1531 points (396G, 1135A), winning four Stanley Cups, including three with the Oilers.

The Oilers, who have won three straight, will host Buffalo on Tuesday.