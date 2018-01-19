Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to miss 5-6 weeks as Edmonton Oilers come out of bye

The Edmonton Oilers will be trying to fight back into the playoff race without one of their top players.

Centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will miss five to six weeks, according to head coach Todd McLellan.

“He’s got cracked ribs. Upper body injury. Cracked rib,” said McLellan after Friday’s practice.

Nugent-Hopkins was injured in the second period of last Saturday’s 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

READ MORE: Darnell Nurse the hero again as Edmonton Oilers win in Vegas

He was hit hard by Knights defenceman Brayden McNabb and left the game.

After the game, McLellan believed Nugent-Hopkins would be able to play Saturday when the Oilers come out of their bye week against the Vancouver Canucks.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers place Nugent-Hopkins on IR; recall Pakarinen

However, the Oilers placed him on injured reserve on Thursday.

Nugent-Hopkins was on pace for career highs, having racked up 16 goals and 31 points in 46 games so far this season.