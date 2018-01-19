Edmonton Oilers
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to miss 5-6 weeks as Edmonton Oilers come out of bye

By Radio Host  630CHED

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins #93 of the Edmonton Oilers skates during the game against the Arizona Coyotes on November 28, 2017 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images
The Edmonton Oilers will be trying to fight back into the playoff race without one of their top players.

Centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will miss five to six weeks, according to head coach Todd McLellan.

“He’s got cracked ribs. Upper body injury. Cracked rib,” said McLellan after Friday’s practice.

Nugent-Hopkins was injured in the second period of last Saturday’s 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

He was hit hard by Knights defenceman Brayden McNabb and left the game.

After the game, McLellan believed Nugent-Hopkins would be able to play Saturday when the Oilers come out of their bye week against the Vancouver Canucks.

However, the Oilers placed him on injured reserve on Thursday.

Nugent-Hopkins was on pace for career highs, having racked up 16 goals and 31 points in 46 games so far this season.

