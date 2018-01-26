Edmonton Oilers fight back for shootout win over Flames

The Edmonton Oilers survived a poor start and a disallowed goal in overtime to edge the Calgary Flames 4-3 in a shootout Thursday night at Rogers Place.

The Flames opened the scoring on their first shot of the game 1:32 into the first period. Shortly after, Milan Lucic gave the puck away inside the Oilers’ blue-line, Matthew Tkachuk converted a centring pass for his 15th goal of the season. Mark Giordano made it 2-0 with 5:39 left in the frame. His long shot eluded Cam Talbot with a delayed penalty coming to the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl had a chance to put the Oilers on the board in the final minute of the period, but his hard one-timer was stopped by David Rittich.

The Oilers ended a scoreless drought of 95:53 with just over six minutes left in the second. Brandon Davidson spun and wristed a shot from a sharp angle past Rittich for his first of the season. It was Davidson’s first goal since Feb. 28, 2016. Zack Kassian tied it 1:04 later, slapping the rebound from a Draisaitl shot. Connor McDavid drew the other assist.

Davidson blasted home his second of the night from the high slot to put the Oilers head 5:16 into the third. Tkachuk evened it up less than three minutes later.

The Oilers thought they’d won the game 1:16 into overtime when Ryan Strome banged in a McDavid rebound. However, NHL Hockey Operations called for a video review. The goal was disallowed when it was ruled McDavid committed goalie interference as he cut through the crease.

In the shootout, Mike Cammalleri and McDavid scored for the Oilers. Tkachuk scored for Calgary, but Talbot denied Sean Monahan to win the game.

The Oilers have won four of their last five and a franchise-best seven straight against the Flames. They’ll host Colorado next Thursday.