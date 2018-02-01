Charges laid in several Guelph laundry room break-ins

Guelph police have charged a 43-year-old man in connection with a string of break-ins at apartment building laundry rooms.

Since mid-December, Guelph police have responded to more than two dozen break-ins, many of which were at laundry facilities of apartment buildings. Police say washing machines were damaged as thieves tried to get money out of them.

On Dec. 22 and Dec. 24, two apartment buildings were broken into in the north end, and $3,000 in cash was stolen from the machines. Damage to the machines and the building is estimated at $1,700.

On Jan. 16, two more apartment buildings — this time in the west end of Guelph — were targeted for their laundry machines. At one building the culprits were interrupted, however they managed to make off with an undetermined amount of cash from the second.

Guelph police say as a result of their investigation, they were able to identify one suspect who is now facing several charges including:

Four counts of break and enter, theft.

Two counts of mischief.

One count of breach of recognizance.