Charges laid in armed robbery at Guelph gas station

Guelph police have laid charges against a Guelph man following a robbery at a local gas station Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the gas station in the Silvercreek Parkway and Willow Road area of the city around 8:30 p.m. following the reports of an armed robbery.

Police say a suspect approached the clerk and demanded cash and several other items before fleeing the scene. No injuries to the clerk or anyone else are being reported and no weapon was seen.

Investigators managed to track down a suspect a few moments later after finding a wallet that was left behind.

The 24-year-old Guelph man is facing several charges including robbery and breaches of previous court orders — and was held for a bail hearing.

Officers say all items stolen in the incident were recovered, including cash and cigarettes.