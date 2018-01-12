Crime
No injuries in daytime bank robbery in Guelph

Guelph police said two men entered the bank at Gordon Street and Clair Road on Friday morning, and demanded money.

Guelph police are investigating a bank robbery in the south end of Guelph on Friday morning.

Officers were called to the branch at around 10:30 a.m. at Gordon Street and Clair Road.

Police said two suspects entered the bank and demanded money. One employee was assaulted but was not injured.

The suspects are described as two males, both wearing all black and both had their faces covered.

It’s not clear if a vehicle was involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7236 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

