Two students hit by a car near the University of Guelph

A Kitchener man has been charged after two students were hit by a car near the University of Guelph campus.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Gordon Street and College Avenue on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. for a report of multiple pedestrians struck.

The two students, both 20 years old, were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

READ MORE: Guelph police cruiser rammed, suspects on the loose

The driver of the Toyota, a 68-year-old man, was charged with careless driving.

Guelph police spent two weeks in November targeting unsafe driving on Gordon Street and handed out 200 fines during the campaign.

Police said the most common offence was speeding. Officers handed out 124 tickets, while another 24 fines were laid for disobeying traffic lights.