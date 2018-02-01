Details emerge in cause of death in Saskatoon’s 3rd homicide of 2016

Adam St. Denis, Saskatoon’s third homicide victim of 2016, died from injuries he suffered in a fight with Blair French.

The details came out in court Wednesday when an agreed statement of facts was submitted.

READ MORE: Blair French pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2016 homicide

St. Denis, 24, died of blunt force after hitting his head on cement during the fist fight with French.

The fight happened on March 30 at a home in the 100-block of Avenue O South.

St. Denis died from his injuries the next day.

French pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter in court on Monday after originally being charged with second-degree murder.

A pre-sentence hearing has now been ordered and French’s lawyer has said they will be asking for a sentencing circle.