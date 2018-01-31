Daniel Forest heading to trial on 2nd-degree murder charge

A judge has ruled there is enough evidence for a man accused in Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2017 to stand trial.
Daniel Forest is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Rodney Bruce Wailing.
Saskatoon police and first responders were called to a home in the 200-block of Avenue I South on Jan. 11 for a report of an injured man.
Wailing, 45, was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries.
A cause of death has not been released.
Forest was identified as a person of interest and turned himself in a few days later.
A trial date has not been set.
