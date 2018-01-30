Blair French pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2016 homicide

A man has entered a guilty plea in Saskatoon’s third homicide of 2016.

Blair Christopher French pleaded guilty Monday to the lesser charge of manslaughter in the March 30, 2016 death of Adam St. Denis.

St. Denis was found with life-threatening injuries at an apartment in the 100-block of Avenue O South.

He died the next day from his injuries.

Details on the cause of death have not been disclosed.

French was arrested just over two weeks later and charged with second-degree murder.

He will be back in court Wednesday where an agreed statement of facts and the possibility of a sentencing circle will be discussed.