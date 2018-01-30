Blair French pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2016 homicide
A man has entered a guilty plea in Saskatoon’s third homicide of 2016.
Blair Christopher French pleaded guilty Monday to the lesser charge of manslaughter in the March 30, 2016 death of Adam St. Denis.
READ MORE: Blair French appears in Saskatoon court for second-degree murder
St. Denis was found with life-threatening injuries at an apartment in the 100-block of Avenue O South.
He died the next day from his injuries.
Details on the cause of death have not been disclosed.
READ MORE: Accused in Saskatoon’s 3rd homicide of 2016 granted bail
French was arrested just over two weeks later and charged with second-degree murder.
He will be back in court Wednesday where an agreed statement of facts and the possibility of a sentencing circle will be discussed.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.