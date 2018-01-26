1st-degree murder charge in Stonebridge death

Crime
A man has been charged with first-degree murder in Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2018.

Saskatoon police have charged a man with murder in the city’s first homicide of 2018.

Officers had been called to the 100-block of Cope Crescent on Jan. 7 to check on the welfare of a man.

John McPherson, 60, was found dead inside a Stonebridge home.

An autopsy confirmed his death was a homicide.

Police have not released the cause of death.

Investigators with the major crime section arrested a 35-year-old man on Thursday.

He has been charged with first-degree murder, unlawful confinement and robbery in the death of McPherson.

He is scheduled to make his first appearance Friday morning in Saskatoon provincial court.

