January 15, 2018 2:42 pm
Updated: January 15, 2018 2:58 pm

Cheyenne Antoine sentenced to 7 years in death of Brittney Gargol

Cheyenne Antoine pleads guilty to manslaughter in the 2015 death of her best friend, Brittney Gargol.

A Saskatoon woman guilty of strangling her best friend has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Cheyenne Antoine, 21, was charged with second-degree murder in March 2017 in the 2015 death of Brittney Gargol.

Antoine pleaded guilty on Monday to manslaughter, although she doesn’t recall committing the act.

During victim impact statements, Antoine hung her head and wiped tears from her eyes.

Court heard how Antoine abused alcohol and drugs and was heavily intoxicated at the time of the killing to the point where she doesn’t remember using a belt to choke Gargol.

According to Crown prosecutor Robin Ritter, officers found the belt at the scene of the crime. Investigators found Antoine was wearing the same belt in a picture of the women together posted to social media hours before Gargol was discovered.

“This young woman has issues and because of those issues, she’s dangerous,” Ritter said.

Gargol, 18, was found unresponsive on the outskirts of Saskatoon near Valley Road in the early morning hours of March 25, 2015.

She was taken to hospital where she later died. It was Saskatoon’s third homicide of 2015.

Gargol was a student at Nutana Collegiate and was studying to obtain her Grade 12 diploma.

A charge of offering an indignity to a body is set to be stayed.

