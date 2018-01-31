Vancouver film producer convicted of sexually assaulting women and secretly filming it

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has convicted Vancouver movie producer Ying Ho Raymond Law of sexually assaulting women and secretly videotaping the acts.

Prior to his conviction, Law also faced charges of administering drugs to women to commit offences.

He will be sentenced on Feb. 19.

Alan Lai, a co-accused in the case, faces several charges including allegedly assaulting several women.

He’s due back in court in two weeks.