Driverless trucks will eliminate 400 positions: Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy said its deployment of driverless hauling trucks at its oilsands mines in northern Alberta will result in a net loss of about 400 full-time equivalent positions.

Chief operating officer Mark Little said implementation will remove the need for about 500 people now involved in operating the bitumen ore haulers at Suncor’s Base Camp and Fort Hills mines.

But he adds the autonomous truck fleet will create about 100 new positions, for a net loss of 400.

The company has been testing the 400-tonne capacity Komatsu trucks for about four years and announced Tuesday it will gradually build a fleet of 150 driverless trucks over the next six years, starting with the North Steepbank mine at its Base Camp.

The trucks were initially criticized by the Unifor union local because of job losses.

Little said Suncor is working with the union to minimize job impacts by retraining workers whose jobs will disappear.

He said the company has been preparing for the switch by hiring its truck drivers, including those at its just-opened Fort Hills mine, on a temporary basis.