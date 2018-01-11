Suncor stops operations at base plant after ‘process upset’ knocks out power

Suncor Energy Inc. says operations have ceased at its oilsands base plant near Fort McMurray, Alta., after a temporary power loss Wednesday afternoon.

Company spokesperson Erin Rees would only describe the cause of the power loss as a “process upset” but said power was restored as of Wednesday night.

Rees said she couldn’t provide more detail because it’s a “day-to-day operational issue.”

She said the incident does not impact the safety of the company’s employees or contractors.

Suncor is currently focused on a safe return to operations, Rees said.

She said during that return to operations, there is potential for additional flaring at the plant.