January 11, 2018 7:27 pm

Suncor stops operations at base plant after ‘process upset’ knocks out power

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Suncor oil sands facility seen from a helicopter near Fort McMurray, Alta., Tuesday, July 10, 2012.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Suncor Energy Inc. says operations have ceased at its oilsands base plant near Fort McMurray, Alta., after a temporary power loss Wednesday afternoon.

Company spokesperson Erin Rees would only describe the cause of the power loss as a “process upset” but said power was restored as of Wednesday night.

Rees said she couldn’t provide more detail because it’s a “day-to-day operational issue.”

She said the incident does not impact the safety of the company’s employees or contractors.

Suncor is currently focused on a safe return to operations, Rees said.

She said during that return to operations, there is potential for additional flaring at the plant.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

