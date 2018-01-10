Canada
January 10, 2018 10:48 am
Updated: January 10, 2018 11:33 am

Woman falls down maintenance hole after electrical explosion downtown Edmonton

By Online Supervisor  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Emergency crews rescue person who fell down maintenance hole in downtown Edmonton.

A A

Emergency crews were called to Edmonton’s downtown core Wednesday morning after an underground electrical vault explosion.

Edmonton fire rescue services said a woman fell down a maintenance hole after the explosion forced several covers to pop off.

“We have reports that there’s an injured civilian on scene who actually fell down into one of the manholes,” Edmonton fire rescue services spokesperson Maya Filipovic said early Wednesday morning.

A technical response team was called to the scene to assist with the rescue. The woman was pulled from the hole about 25 minutes after she fell in. She was taken away on a stretcher with what fire crews believed was a fractured ankle.

The explosion happened in the area of 97 Avenue and 106 Street at around 7:30 a.m.

The blast caused power outages in a large section of downtown. EPCOR’s website showed upwards of 400 customers were without power shortly after 8:30 a.m. The power outage affected several commercial, residential and high-rise buildings.

By 9:30 a.m., power was partially restored to the affected area.

Linda Dunsby was working in her office in the nearby Park Place building when the explosion happened.

“I was sitting in my office and I heard a bang. I thought it was a bomb and then all the power went out,” she said.

“It shook my chair pretty bad…. It’s kind of nerve wracking for sure.”

By 9:30 a.m. the scene had been handed over to EPCOR.

downtown-edmonton-explosion

Rescue crews work to free a person who fell down a manhole Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 in downtown Edmonton.

Dave Carels, Global News
downtown-edmonton-explosion2

An explosion downtown Edmonton caused power outages Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.

Dave Carels, Global News
downtown-edmonton-explosion3

Rescue crews work to free a person who fell down a manhole Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 in downtown Edmonton.

Dave Carels, Global News
downtown-edmonton-explosion4

An explosion downtown Edmonton caused power outages Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.

Dave Carels, Global News
downtown-edmonton-explosion5

Rescue crews work to free a person who fell down a manhole Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 in downtown Edmonton.

Dave Carels, Global News
downtown-edmonton-explosion6

Rescue crews work to free a person who fell down a manhole Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 in downtown Edmonton.

Dave Carels, Global News
downtown-edmonton-explosion7

Rescue crews work to free a person who fell down a manhole Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 in downtown Edmonton.

Dave Carels, Global News
downtown-edmonton-explosion8

Rescue crews work to free a person who fell down a manhole Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 in downtown Edmonton.

Dave Carels, Global News

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Downtown Edmonton
Downtown Edmonton explosion
Edmonton electrical explosion
Edmonton explosion
Edmonton fire
Edmonton Power Outage
epcor
Park Plaza
Person falls down maintenance hole
Underground electrical explosion

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News