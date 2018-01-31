Pierrefonds parents accuse city of inaction after complaints over icy conditions around school

A week after Montreal was hit with an ice storm, many parts of the city are still dangerously slippery.

Some parents have been complaining about bad conditions around schools, including Terry Fox Elementary in Pierrefonds.

READ MORE: Icy sidewalks creating dangerous conditions in Montreal

“A couple of parents called the city, but nobody salted it,” said Amy Saleem as she dropped children off at the school. She said her niece slipped and fell on the ice on her way to school Tuesday.

“It was an ice rink,” said parent Kelly McBride, who said she complained to the city days ago.

READ MORE: Vaudreuil resident upset after falling on ice at community mailbox

She said the city put some gravel down but it was mostly concentrated in one area and made little difference.

“It’s a bit ridiculous, especially with the children and their families walking around. It’s kind of unacceptable,” said parent Mark Stanimir.

After Global News reached out to Pierrefonds Mayor Jim Beis for a comment on the complaints, a spokesperson for the mayor said a team had been dispatched to fix the problem.

READ MORE: Montreal taking heat over state of sidewalks, roads after slow snow removal

The school’s groundskeeper had already thrown some salt on the ice before they arrived, but city crews dropped a healthy coat of gravel on the pathway just before school drop-off.

“That’s because you called them probably,” said Saleem.

READ MORE: Good Samaritans help senior who slipped on ice in Kirkland parking lot

Pierrefonds officials told Global News the city does not usually clear pathways like the one near Terry Fox. The municipality instead prioritizes sidewalks around schools. Beis intends to meet with Public Works to discuss the issue.