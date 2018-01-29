Icy streets continue to frustrate NDG residents

It’s been about a week since a deluge of icy rain coated the streets of Montreal. On Wilson Street, near the intersection with Sherbrooke, residents are still waiting for a crew to clear the ice. “Old people are falling and hurting themselves,” said Susan Regan, a Notre-Dame-de-Grace resident.

“It’s insane,” said Bryanna Salcedo, who lives on the street. “They haven’t cleared the sidewalk.” City officials said they were caught flat-footed, and that the forecast indicated the ice could melt off. Officials said at a scrum at Montreal City Hall, they may be rethinking ice clearance strategies.

It's been almost a week since icy rain fell in Montreal, and some residents in areas like NDG are still waiting for crews to clear the sidewalk. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/BUk00vsd1x — Billy Shields (@billyshields) January 29, 2018

One resident, Kirsten McKeown, voiced her frustrations on Facebook concerning the issue. “I really think it’s a safety hazard,” she said. While she concedes the current administration has been responsive, she said she believes officials should be more familiar with the streets in NDG.

In some parts, the ice is centimetres thick off the cement. I shot this photo on Wilson Street, just south of Sherbrooke. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/QCu9SKO2YC — Billy Shields (@billyshields) January 29, 2018

It’s “poor planning, I’d say,” she told Global News. “This tends to happen every year.” As she spoke, work crews were scraping ice up off Benny Street, blocks away.