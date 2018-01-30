Canada
January 30, 2018 3:01 pm

Montreal taking heat over state of sidewalks, roads after slow snow removal

By The Canadian Press

Residents are fuming over the deplorable state of Montreal's sidewalks.

Annabelle Olivier/Global News
A A

It’s a simple mantra in Montreal politics: win snow removal, win the day.

READ MORE: Anjou reprimanded by Montreal for clearing streets of snow

But these days, the city is getting an earful from residents over tardy snow removal that has left icy, snow-packed sidewalks across town.

WATCH BELOW: Snow, snow, go away

Over the weekend, the city’s new administration issued a mea culpa after only beginning snow-removal operations on Sunday, several days after a storm.

READ MORE: Montreal official apologizes for not launching snow removal operations sooner

Mayor Valérie Plante‘s team lost a bet with Mother Nature after they thought a warm late-January weekend would melt the snow and save the city money.

As of Tuesday, Montreal says more than 50 per cent of the snow has been removed, but a thick layer of ice remains on many sidewalks.

READ MORE: ‘It’s substandard for sure’: frustration continues with snow removal in NDG

The City of Montreal budgets about $160 million for snow removal every year, enough for about five major snow falls.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Freezing Rain
Ice Falling
Montreal bad sidewalks
Montreal winter
Montreal winter weather
Valerie Plante
Winter weather

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News