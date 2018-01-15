‘It’s substandard for sure’: frustration continues with snow removal in NDG

Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Mayor Sue Montgomery won’t deny it — last week was difficult for snow removal in her borough.

“We had two blowers break down, we had the dump truck stuck in traffic at the Turcot,” Montgomery said.

On Sunday night, Montreal’s fourth snow removal operation of the winter began in the city.

Priority is given to main roads before side streets, meaning some residents will be stuck dealing with the inconveniences of snow accumulation for quite some time.

On Monday evening, a school bus couldn’t pass through a section of Harvard Avenue near the corner of Somerled Avenue in NDG.

A rental car stuck in the snow was parked at an angle making the road too narrow.

Nearby resident, Harvey Boloten, says the situation speaks to a larger problem with snow removal in the borough.

“It’s substandard for sure,” Boloten said. “If an ambulance has to come or an emergency vehicle, they can’t pass like you saw here with the bus that was blocked.”

Montgomery says so far, this week’s snow removal is going much better than last, but she points to another issue that could be on the horizon for the borough.

“The big challenge now is the places where we dump the snow, they’re 80 per cent full,” Montgomery told Global News. “If the snow continues to fall, we’re going to have to find a place to dump it.”