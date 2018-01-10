NDG residents call for better snow removal

Residents in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce are snowed in and they say, they’re stuck digging themselves out.

“Whoever is in control of the budget of the snow removal is doing a horrific job,”said NDG resident Valerie Pepin. “I live on Girouard, which is a main street, and we have no snow removal, people can’t walk on the sidewalks. It is unbelievable.”

On Wednesday afternoon, the sidewalks on arteries like Terrebonne and Girouard were difficult to navigate, nevermind the smaller side streets.

“Clearly, there’s just not enough trucks or resources to make it happen,” Allison Kurz said.

But some say walking is as difficult to do as driving.

“It’s terrible,” said resident Evelyn Hertel. “I always end up walking on the street because it’s too hard trudging.”

According to Info-Neige, as of Wednesday afternoon, snowplows had cleared about 30 per cent of Côte-des-Neiges-NDG.

City Coun. Peter McQueen agrees that not enough is being done.

“We have to redouble our efforts and make sure the instructions are clear to the snow-removing crew that they do things in the right order,” he said.

“Bus lanes are first, in front of schools and hospitals, then all the collectors and other arteries. Finally, one side of every side street — it’s very important, so that older people and mothers pushing baby carriages can get out and at least walk down their street.”

Residents hope it gets better before it gets any worse.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the Montreal area; periods of freezing rain are expected on Thursday.

Not only that but weather forecasters are predicting more snow on Saturday.