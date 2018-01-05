Blowing snow creating dangerous road conditions, delayed flights in Montreal

It’s one of those days where you’re better off to just stay inside.

Montrealers woke up to strong winds, blowing snow and wind chill temperatures in the -30s.

The harsh winter blast created perilous driving conditions, with low visibility and slippery roads.

“In some areas visibility is greatly reduced, especially for those on the South Shore, near Chateauguay,” said Transport Quebec spokesperson Sarah Bensadoun.

Authorities say drivers should be extra careful.

“If you are on the road, remove the snow from your car, keep your distance from the car in front of you, and if you see snow trucks, stay behind them because they’re clearing the snow for you,” Bensadoun told Global News.

The storm also caused trouble at Montreal`s Trudeau International Airport. Many flights arriving from hard-hit U.S. cities were cancelled or delayed.

Therese Caldwell has been stranded in Montreal since Wednesday as she tries to get back home to Dublin, Ireland. She called the weather “dreadful,” but was impressed at Montreal’s resilience.

“They would absolutely come to a total stand still in Ireland. They’re not equipped for this,” she said.

Several travelers destined for New York were diverted to Montreal, including hundreds flying in from Italy.

“I’ve had no shower for 36 hours. They’re not treating us like humans, they’re treating us like animals,” said Giuseppe Aiello. He and others were furious at Alitalia for what they called a lack of information and accommodation.

Things are tough in Montreal, but in other parts of the province they’re even worse. In eastern Quebec certain stretches of highway are completely closed due to whiteout conditions.

“Particularly Highway 20 East, right after Montmagny, this area is closed. Weather conditions are quite extreme. There is no visibility, lots of snow, lots of precipitation, ice as well,” said Bensadoun.

Cold and blowing snow will continue through Saturday, but Environment Canada says things should improve by Monday.