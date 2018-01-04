Bomb cyclone: Thousands of flights in Canada and U.S. delayed or cancelled

Air Canada and WestJet are urging those travelling during the “bomb cyclone” winter storm to keep an eye on flight information, amid delays and cancellations hitting several airports along East Coast.

LIVE UPDATES: Powerful ‘bomb cyclone’ targets Maritimes, U.S. East Coast

The storm, which is bringing heavy snow and hurricane-strength winds, is threatening the U.S. East Coast and Atlantic Canada, and is expected to last into Friday.

Dozens of flights have already been cancelled at Halifax Stanfield International Airport. Marine Atlantic also cancelled sailings between Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.

Here’s what to know if you have air travel plans:

Canadian airlines warn of delays, cancellations

Air Canada spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick told Global News that the airline is monitoring weather conditions and whether airports in Eastern Canada and the U.S. Northeast continue to operate.

The airline has already cancelled some flights for today along the storm’s path, and has informed the affected customers.

READ MORE: Bomb cyclone? What’s next for Eastern Canada’s brutally cold winter

Fitzpatrick added that Air Canada has “put in place a flexible rebooking policy for customers so they can change their travel plans over the next several days.”

“Our aim is to move customers who still wish to travel as soon as we can safely do so,” he said.

Passengers flying Air Canada can find updates and advisories on the company’s website.

WATCH: ‘Bomb cyclone’ moves north, leaves thousands without power in southern U.S.

Similarly, WestJet is also warning passengers that cancellations and delays may occur Thursday and Friday. Several of the airline’s flights to Toronto have already been cancelled.

WestJet told Global News the following cities may be affected in Newfoundland and Labrador: St. John’s, Deer Lake, Cornerbrook, and Gander. Travellers flying to other cities — Boston, New York, Halifax, Fredericton, Moncton, Sydney and Charlottetown — should also keep an eye on updates.

The airline has implemented its flexible rescheduling rules amid the active weather.

Porter Airlines also posted on its website that flights to Saint John, Fredericton, Halifax, Boston, Moncton, N.B., and Newark, N.J. may be cancelled or delayed.

U.S. flights, trains have revised schedules

Thousands of flights at major U.S. airports such as Boston’s Logan International Airport have been cancelled, while several other airports have disrupted schedules.

At New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, all flights have been suspended.

Due to strong winds and whiteout conditions, flights at JFK have been temporarily suspended. Travelers are urged to contact their airline carriers for updates on resumption of service — Kennedy Airport (@JFKairport) January 4, 2018

At New York’s LaGuardia Airport, 90 per cent of flights were cancelled as of Wednesday night.

Fliers are urged to check with their carriers before heading to the PA’s airports tomorrow. More than 90 percent of LGA flights, more than 70 percent of Newark Liberty flights and 20 percent of JFK flights already are cancelled due to snow forecast. — LaGuardia Airport (@LGAairport) January 4, 2018

Major U.S. airlines such as United and Delta have issued warnings that weather will impact service.

Amtrak plans to operate a modified train schedule between New York and Boston on Thursday. Northeast Regional Service between Washington, D.C., and Newport News/Norfolk, Virginia, has been cancelled for Thursday.

WATCH: Maritimes brace for intense winter storm, hurricane-force winds

What to expect from the weather

The travel warnings come as parts of North America are being hit with a massive winter storm being dubbed the “bomb cyclone.”

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull explains Atlantic Canada will be hit by heavy snow, with New Brunswick expected to get about 40 centimetres of the white stuff.

READ MORE: Storm closures in Nova Scotia as severe winter weather predicted for province

The biggest concern arising out of this storm will be the winds that will batter the coasts of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, P.E.I. and Newfoundland.

“We’re talking hurricane-force winds for coastal Nova Scotia, where some exposed areas could see gusts up to 140 km/h on Thursday,” Hull said.

WATCH: Maritimes to be hit by ‘bomb cyclone’

As the system heads out, Hull said all of Eastern Canada will be “plunged into a deep freeze.” With wind chill factored in, it will feel between -30 and -40 later this week and into the weekend.

— With files from The Canadian Press, The Associated Press