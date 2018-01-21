Special weather statement issued for Montreal as snow, freezing rain on the way

Montrealers, you’ve been warned — snow and freezing rain are on the way.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Montreal, Laval, and the Longueuil-Varennes and Châteauguay-La Prairie areas.

READ MORE: West Island residents say oil company has left them freezing

According to Environment Canada, the storm is set to begin Monday afternoon and last until Wednesday.

“Snow will intensify Monday afternoon and change to freezing rain over southern regions of the province on Monday night,” the website reads.

READ MORE: Montreal commuters furious as cold weather delays RTM trains

The weather agency says the areas affected will be southwestern, central and eastern Quebec.

They estimate between five to 10 millimetres of freezing rain.

“This storm is expected to bring poor travelling conditions,” the statement reads. “Please consider deferring non-essential travel.”