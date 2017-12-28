Montrealers take to indoor ice rink to beat the cold weather

Even amid frigid temperatures in Montreal, many will brave the cold if they’re looking to spend some time on an ice rink.

However, others have found a way to enjoy the winter pastime without exposing themselves to the elements, by heading to Atrium Le 1000, an indoor ice rink at 1000 de la Gauchetière Street in downtown Montreal.

Thursday was a crowded day at the rink.

“We’re used to it — we expect this,” said rink technician Patrick Latour. “It’s the busiest time of the year for us so we are full staff all day long from start to finish.”

Latour said Thursday was the busiest day of the holiday season thus far.

For those like Matt Kuzniar, who came with his family, that meant an hour wait in line.

“Given the temperatures, we figured we’d come indoors and enjoy some skating,” said Kuzniar, visiting the city from Boston.

“If I was in line by myself, I’d be a little antsy, but we’ve been just hanging out as a family, looking at the skaters and imagining it’s our turn,” Kuzniar told Global News. “My youngest one hasn’t skated before, [so] to introduce her to ice skating, it’s worth every minute.”