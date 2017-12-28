Too cold to ski? Montreal-area hills closed, reducing service for the day

Some ski hills in the Montreal area are closed, or have reduced service because of the freezing cold weather.

Mount Orford is closed for the day, writing on its website, “For your safety and due to a very cold temperature, the station is closed.”

It is expected to be reopened Friday.

In Bromont, the Versant du Village (not including the chairlifts), Mont Soleil and Pente École will be the only things open on Thursday.