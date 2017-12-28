Too cold to ski? Montreal-area hills closed, reducing service for the day
Some ski hills in the Montreal area are closed, or have reduced service because of the freezing cold weather.
Mount Orford is closed for the day, writing on its website, “For your safety and due to a very cold temperature, the station is closed.”
It is expected to be reopened Friday.
In Bromont, the Versant du Village (not including the chairlifts), Mont Soleil and Pente École will be the only things open on Thursday.
“Our teams are working hard to solve this situation. Stay tuned for any update and thank you for your understanding,” officials write.
At Mont Tremblant, the Versant Soleil will open slowly due to the icy weather conditions.
Nevertheless, the ski resort states: “The sun is shining bright, the sky is deep blue and we received 26 cm of fresh powder this week, so get dressed nice and warm, pull out the hotshots and your face mask and head up to the summit.”
Officials for Mont-Sainte-Anne have written: “Hydro-Québec has asked that we reduce our electrical use for the evening of Dec. 28,” due to the freezing temperatures from the cold front.
- The Étoile filante will run on the Diesel engine (reduced speed) from 3:45 p.m.
- The Express du Nord will run on the generator from 3:30 p.m. (closing at 4 p.m.)
- The Montée Magique, the Tortue, the Panorama and the Échappée will close at 3:30 p.m.
- The Corde Raide will close at 3:15 p.m.
- The Express du Sud and the Mille Pattes will run as usual.
Sommet Saint-Sauver versant Avila and snow tubing parks will be closed at 4 p.m.
Sommet Morin Heights will be closed at 4 p.m.
Sommet Olympia will be closing at 6 p.m.
Sommet Gabriel will be closing as of 6 p.m., with the south slope shutting down at 4 p.m.
Ski Chantecler will close at 4 p.m. because “Mother Nature is amusing herself.”
Mont Habitant is closing at 5 p.m.
