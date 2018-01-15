Montreal commuters furious as cold weather delays RTM trains

Montrealers who use commuter trains were left out in the cold Monday morning.

Temperatures were below -20 C, feeling like -30 with the windchill, and many Réseau de transport métropolitain (RTM) trains were delayed or cancelled, leaving people stranded.

Commuters complain that the trains have been having problems for several weeks.

“I don’t believe there’s been a morning or afternoon rush hour without one train delayed or out-and-out cancelled,” said Sandy Weigens, who travels downtown from the Roxboro-Pierrefonds train station daily.

There were disruptions on all six RTM lines, with some waiting up to an hour and a half for their train to arrive.

Switch and mechanical problems were listed as some of causes for the delays.

Un problème d'aiguillage à l'entrée de la gare Lucien l'Allier cause une congestion ferroviaire pour les trains des lignes Saint-Jérôme, Candiac et Vaudreuil-Hudson — RTM ALERTES (@rtm_VH) January 15, 2018

People pay between $80 and $196 for a monthly train pass depending on where they live.

“It’s annoying because we’re paying for a service. It’s quite expensive and when you’re not getting the service you’re paying for, it’s frustrating,” said Anita Bisante.

In a statement, the RTM admitted it had been a trying start to the year for its commuter train network and blamed the extreme weather for causing equipment problems.

“The wide swings in temperatures and the onslaught of strong gusting winds, cold, and substantial accumulations of snow have had a major impact on operations, causing a series of problems on our rolling stock and infrastructures,” said Stéphane Lapierre, the company’s executive director of operations.

Commuters, however, say that’s no excuse.

“Montreal winters are not any surprise, whether it’s snow or extreme cold,” said Weigens.

“I don’t think it’s unreasonable to expect the rolling stock to be available to take passengers. If I have a presentation at work, I make sure my equipment is ready to go before the presentation.”

Lapierre explained that some switches despite being automatically heated, have frozen forcing train crews to operate them manually — a procedure he says can take up to 20 minutes.

Lapierre also said the weather is taking its toll on the railway system as a whole.

“These situations have caused delays on several lines, leading to train congestion and cancellations. It is important to specify that it is the entire rail system, both passenger and freight transport, which has been affected by these extreme weather conditions,” he said.

Sure did run into some angry @rtm_information commuters at Roxboro-Pierrefonds train station this morning. Delays and cancellations had people waiting outside in -30C temperatures. People told me this has been happening almost daily for weeks. pic.twitter.com/nV14xw6q6D — Dan Spector (@danspector) January 15, 2018

Some wonder if the issues have to do with the new way transportation is managed in Montreal. They said the situation has been bad since the RTM took over from the AMT.

“Ever since that happened, we’ve had far more issues,” said Bisante.

Lapierre said the RTM was doing everything it could to improve the situation.

“It is our sincere aim to make daily travel fast, reliable and pleasant for all our customers.”