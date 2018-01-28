Montreal official apologizes for not launching snow removal operations sooner
The city of Montreal is launching a snow removal operation at 7 p.m. Sunday after mild temperatures failed to have the desired effect.
City officials were hoping Mother Nature would lend a helping hand by melting what was left after snow and freezing rain fell over Montreal last week.
On Saturday evening, Jean-François Parenteau, who is the executive committee member responsible for services to citizens, took to Twitter to apologize for not launching the snow removal operation sooner, calling it a “bad decision” on his part.
For some, the snow removal can’t come soon enough.
Residents have been complaining of icy and treacherous sidewalks all week.
WATCH: Montrealers slipping on icy sidewalks
On Sunday morning, sidewalks that weren’t already cleared, were slick with ice or lost under puddles of icy slush.
Each operation costs the city approximately $1 million per borough.
The city has already undertaken four snow clearing operations to date and its $157 million budget only allows for a total of five operations per season.
— With files from The Canadian Press
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.