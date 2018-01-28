Canada
January 28, 2018 12:39 pm

Montreal official apologizes for not launching snow removal operations sooner

By Web producer  Global News

Montreal sidewalks disappear under puddles of icy water. The city will be launching a snow removal operation Sunday night to clear the remnants of a storm earlier in the week. Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018.

Annabelle Olivier/Global News
A A

The city of Montreal is launching a snow removal operation at 7 p.m. Sunday after mild temperatures failed to have the desired effect.

City officials were hoping Mother Nature would lend a helping hand by melting what was left after snow and freezing rain fell over Montreal last week.

On Saturday evening, Jean-François Parenteau, who is the executive committee member responsible for services to citizens, took to Twitter to apologize for not launching the snow removal operation sooner, calling it a “bad decision” on his part.

For some, the snow removal can’t come soon enough.

Residents have been complaining of icy and treacherous sidewalks all week.

WATCH: Montrealers slipping on icy sidewalks

On Sunday morning, sidewalks that weren’t already cleared, were slick with ice or lost under puddles of icy slush.

Each operation costs the city approximately $1 million per borough.

The city has already undertaken four snow clearing operations to date and its $157 million budget only allows for a total of five operations per season.

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Jean-François Parenteau
Montreal Icy Sidewalks
Montreal snow removal
Montreal weather
Montreal winter
Montreal winter weather
Snow Removal operations

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News