Montreal official apologizes for not launching snow removal operations sooner

The city of Montreal is launching a snow removal operation at 7 p.m. Sunday after mild temperatures failed to have the desired effect.

City officials were hoping Mother Nature would lend a helping hand by melting what was left after snow and freezing rain fell over Montreal last week.

On Saturday evening, Jean-François Parenteau, who is the executive committee member responsible for services to citizens, took to Twitter to apologize for not launching the snow removal operation sooner, calling it a “bad decision” on his part.

Déneigement: Un chargement est décrété pour demain 19h00. Le redoux n’est pas aussi grand et l’accumulation prévu lundi n’est plus au rendez-vous. À postériori nous aurions pu décréter avant. Ce fut un mauvais choix de ma part et je m’en excuse! #polmtl pic.twitter.com/lOIeK521ZW — J-F Parenteau (@JFParenteau) January 27, 2018

For some, the snow removal can’t come soon enough.

Residents have been complaining of icy and treacherous sidewalks all week.

WATCH: Montrealers slipping on icy sidewalks

On Sunday morning, sidewalks that weren’t already cleared, were slick with ice or lost under puddles of icy slush.

Each operation costs the city approximately $1 million per borough.

The city has already undertaken four snow clearing operations to date and its $157 million budget only allows for a total of five operations per season.

— With files from The Canadian Press