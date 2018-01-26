Icy sidewalks creating dangerous conditions in Montreal

Trying to get around Montreal these days is very treacherous.

Many intersections and sidewalks remain covered in ice.

“It’s really more staying on top of it. As soon as there are conditions that do allow to clear the snow, it should be done much quicker,” one pedestrian said.

City officials say they’re doing all they can.

“Because it’s so cold, below -10 C, the salt doesn’t have any effect. So we have to use little rocks to spread on sidewalks,” Montreal city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin told Global News.

The good news: milder temperatures are on the way to help melt the ice.

