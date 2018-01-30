Good Samaritans help senior who slipped on ice in Kirkland parking lot

On her way to the movies Saturday, Linda Centomo slipped and fell in the ice-covered Kirkland Coliseum parking lot.

She was left stranded, unable to get up, before a stranger finally offered to help.

“It was a pretty scary moment,” Centomo told Global News.

“Six weeks prior, I had knee surgery and I thought it ripped.”

While Centomo was lying in the snow asking for help, she claims many people walked by without stopping.

She said an agonizing five minutes passed before a mother and her teenage daughter found her.

“I just wanted to hug her and kiss her,” she said.

Centomo said the Good Samaritans left before she could get a hold of their names.

Desperate to thank the people who helped his mother, Centomo’s son, Michael Smith, turned to social media.

“I’m looking for a West Island mother who went to the Coliseum with her daughter [Saturday] around 1 p.m.,” he wrote.

“More specifically, a woman who stopped to help an older woman who fell when exiting her car and was pinned in a frozen snow bank. That older woman was my mother.”

The post has since been shared over 150 times in multiple Facebook groups.

“I might never find you, however if a friend of yours reads this and you’ve shared your good deed, I want you to know I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” the post states.

“You’re a wonderful human being and I hope you are repaid tenfold with kindness from others.”

Centomo said she spoke to the manager of the cinema, but was disappointed with what they told her.

“I wanted to make a complaint with the manager,” she said.

“The manager said it’s not their responsibility.”

Global News reached out to Cineplex, but was redirected to RioCan, the owner of the property.

“They are responsible for keeping the parking facilities in good repair and condition [including snow removal],” said Sarah Van Lange, director of communications at Cineplex.

RioCan has yet to respond to Global News’ request for comment.