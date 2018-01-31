Peterborough man faces stunt driving charges after car clocked at 181 km/h

A Peterborough man faces stunt driving charges for allegedly going more than 80 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 115.

Early Wednesday morning, Peterborough County OPP were conducting radar patrol on the highway in Cavan Monaghan Township, south of Peterborough. OPP say around 2 a.m., an officer clocked a vehicle travelling 181 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

READ MORE: OPP issue 3 stunt driving charges in 90-minute span

The vehicle was stopped and the driver was charged.

Zhou Gu, 27, of Peterborough is charged with stunt driving, driving a motor vehicle without a validated permit and driving while under suspension.

“His driver’s licence was suspended for seven days and his 2016 Chrysler 200 was impounded,” said Const. Jason Folz.

Gu is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 12.