Cochrane RCMP on scene of collision on Hwy 8 near Range Road 40

RCMP in Cochrane, Alta., are currently at the scene of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 8 near Range Road 40, east of Highway 22.

Police say the collision is blocking both east and westbound lanes. Traffic in the area will be affected for the next two to three hours while officials investigate the collision and remove the vehicles.

Motorists are being asked to take an alternate route and to avoid the area if possible.

No word yet on if there were any injuries.

Cochrane is about 35 kilometres northwest of Calgary.

More to come…