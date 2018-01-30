Winnipeg Jets recall Michael Hutchinson, return Eric Comrie to Manitoba Moose

WINNIPEG – With the AHL all-star weekend all wrapped up the Winnipeg Jets recalled goalie Michael Hutchinson from the Manitoba Moose.

The Jets also returned goalie Eric Comrie to the American Hockey League after his recall from the Moose on Monday.

Hutchinson, 27, will start in net for the Jets against the Tampa Bay Lightning later on Tuesday. It’ll be his first NHL start of the season after posting a spectacular 15-2-4 record in the AHL. He currently sports a 1.95 goals against average which is third best in the league.

In addition to the goalie swap the Jets also activated forward Adam Lowry from injured reserve, while placing defenceman Jacob Trouba on the injured list retroactive to January 25. Trouba is out for the next six to eight weeks.

Lowry is expected to return to the Jets lineup on Tuesday night after missing the past eight games with an upper body injury.

The Jets kick off a month long, 10 game homestand against the Lightning on Tuesday at Bell MTS Place.

