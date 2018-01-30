UBC Okanagan’s women’s volleyball team ranked number 1 in country

The UBC Okanagan Women’s Heat Volleyball team is on fire.

The university team has just been ranked number one in Canada by USports.

The results of the Canada-wide coaches poll were announced Tuesday.

The university coaches were asked to rank the teams nationally and the UBC-O Heat Women’s Volleyball team garnered the most first place votes.

The Heat went undefeated in January, which vaulted them to top spot in league play.

This past weekend, the Heat recorded a three straight sets victory against the University of Saskatchewan Huskies.

The Heat will host the women’s Wesmen volleyball team from the University of Winnipeg this coming weekend.