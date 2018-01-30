Trans-Canada
January 30, 2018 3:56 pm
Updated: January 30, 2018 4:25 pm

Delays on Trans-Canada near Winnipeg after collision

By Senior Anchor

Manitoba Highways is working to clear a semi of a portion of the Trans-Canada.

Jana Gauthier
A A

A portion of the Trans-Canada highway east of St. Francis Xavier is blocked due to a jack-knifed semi.

Manitoba Highways said eastbound traffic is being stopped as crews work to move the truck.

Traffic is backed up on Highway #1 due to a jack-knifed semi.

Jana Gauthier

Sean Roe was driving in the area and described extremely icy conditions in a call to 680 CJOB.

“There was a car that slammed into the back of a semi. There were two cars that were in the ditch and it looks like there was another that spun out of control and hit another car,” Roe said.

“I’m actually going down the highway doing 30 kilometres per hour with the hazards on.”

READ MORE: Blowing snow complicates driving in and around Winnipeg

Blowing snow advisories are still in effect for much of the Red River Valley.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

