Delays on Trans-Canada near Winnipeg after collision

A portion of the Trans-Canada highway east of St. Francis Xavier is blocked due to a jack-knifed semi.

Manitoba Highways said eastbound traffic is being stopped as crews work to move the truck.

Sean Roe was driving in the area and described extremely icy conditions in a call to 680 CJOB.

“There was a car that slammed into the back of a semi. There were two cars that were in the ditch and it looks like there was another that spun out of control and hit another car,” Roe said.

“I’m actually going down the highway doing 30 kilometres per hour with the hazards on.”

Blowing snow advisories are still in effect for much of the Red River Valley.