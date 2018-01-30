Blowing snow complicates driving in Winnipeg

A blowing snow advisory is in effect for Winnipeg and surrounding areas today.

It began snowing earlier this morning and a southeast wind with gusts to 70 km/h is expected later today.

That will lead to poor visibility which could make driving difficult, especially on the highway.

The wind is expected to shift to the northwest this evening and continue blowing snow into the night.

Winnipeg is expected to get about 5 cm of snow today, with more expected to accumulate in regions further north.

Schools are closed in Elie, St. Francois Xavier, St. Eustache and St. Laurent due to the weather.

