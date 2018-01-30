Truck used in Prince Albert, Sask. handgun theft may have been caught on video

Prince Albert police are trying to identify a truck that may have been involved in a recent theft.

Two people broke into a business early in the morning on Jan. 17 and made off with numerous handguns.

The suspects in the break and enter were wearing masks and gloves.

Investigators believe the truck used in the theft was captured on video surveillance.

Police believe it is a 2014 or newer dark-coloured Chevy Silverado LT crew cab with chrome accents, running boards, and a box cover.

The theft has Prince Albert Mayor Greg Dionne calling for stricter measures for the after-hours storage of handguns at businesses.

Dionne wants business owners to lock up guns at night in a safe and has spoked with federal government officials about changing storage regulations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.