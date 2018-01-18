Crime
Numerous handguns stolen from Prince Albert, Sask. business

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

Thieves make off with numerous handguns from Prince Albert business.

A number of handguns were stolen from a business in Prince Albert, Sask.

The theft happened Wednesday just before 5 a.m. CT at the business located in the 100-block of 14th Street East.

Police said two men, who had their faces covered and appeared to be wearing gloves, broke into the business and made off with numerous handguns.

Investigators believe no ammunition was taken.

Police have reviewed surveillance video of the theft and are attempting to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

