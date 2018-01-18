Numerous handguns stolen from Prince Albert, Sask. business

A number of handguns were stolen from a business in Prince Albert, Sask.

The theft happened Wednesday just before 5 a.m. CT at the business located in the 100-block of 14th Street East.

READ MORE: Man hospitalized for gunshot wound to leg in North Battleford, Sask.

Police said two men, who had their faces covered and appeared to be wearing gloves, broke into the business and made off with numerous handguns.

Investigators believe no ammunition was taken.

Police have reviewed surveillance video of the theft and are attempting to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.