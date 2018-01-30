Prince William, Kate Middleton take a shot at bandy in Sweden

Prince William and Kate Middleton proved that they’re game for anything on their current royal tour.

On Tuesday, during their four-day tour of Sweden and Norway, the pair took part in a bandy shootout in Stockholm; the sport looks a lot like hockey, but differs in a few ways — there’s a ball instead of a puck, the sticks have a bend and the goal is larger.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went head-to-head in a mock penalty shootout after watching a full game between local teams. Prince William scored two goals to the duchess’ one.

They then went to the Swedish royal palace for lunch, hosted by King Carl XVI Gustaf.

International bandy player Anna Widing coached the couple before the shootout.

“I could see that maybe they like to beat each other,” she said. “It was a privilege for us to show our sport to them.”

Bandy is one of Sweden’s (and Scandinavia’s) most popular sports, and Sweden’s women’s team won the 2018 World Bandy Championships.

Kate is pregnant with the couple’s third child, and despite an intense bout of morning sickness earlier in the pregnancy, she’s expected to be a part of all the events on this royal tour. She had pulled out of numerous appearances in 2017 due to her illness.

“The duke and duchess have asked, as with previous overseas visits, that this tour allow them opportunities to meet as many Swedes and Norwegians as possible,” said Jason Knauf, the royal pair’s communications secretary. “Their Royal Highnesses will meet a wide variety of people, including children and young people, those working in the mental health sector, and leaders in business, academia and scientific research, government, civil society and the creative industries.”

