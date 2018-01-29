Ronda Rousey joins WWE, makes debut at Royal Rumble

Ronda Rousey has ditched UFC for WWE.

Once the most dangerous woman in MMA, Rousey officially made the jump to WWE on Sunday night when she made a surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble in Philadelphia.

The former UFC bantamweight champion told ESPN that she’s fully committed to wrestling and not just planning cameos at WWE’s biggest events.

“This is my life now. Yeah, they have first priority on my time for the next several years,” she said. “This is not a smash and grab, this is not a publicity stunt.”

Rousey made her debut to a crowd of roaring fans Sunday night and pointed to a WrestleMania sign — scheduled for New Orleans on April 3 — as Joan Jett’s Bad Reputation blared through the arena.

She began setting up the storyline for her inevitable appearance at Wrestlemania 34 later this year.

My road to #wrestlemania begins now A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Jan 28, 2018 at 10:47pm PST

Rousey smiled when Royal Rumble winner Asuka slapped her hand away on an offer for a handshake. Rousey left the ring and walked over to WWE executive Stephanie McMahon who shook hands with her. She left without saying a word but stopped to slap hands with fans at ringside.

Many WWE fans took to Twitter to wish Rousey good luck.

That is the face of a happy woman. I really wish Ronda Rousey the best in the WWE. Hope it all works out for her.https://t.co/qEuBeG9U5v pic.twitter.com/D9BKfrqFzn — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) January 29, 2018

Ronda Rousey has filed for three trademarks to "Rowdy Ronda Rousey." — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 29, 2018

There have been only three UFC fighters who have been able to headline a card and garner at least one million pay-per-view buys on their own over the past decade: Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar. The last two are now with the WWE and may co-main event WrestleMania. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 29, 2018

While the wrestling world is going nuts for @RondaRousey, can we take a second to go nuts for her wearing Roddy Piper’s leather jacket?! #RIPHotRod #RoyalRumble — BULL (@RealBullJames) January 29, 2018

If @RondaRousey is completely 100% invested in @WWE and WWE is 100% invested in Ronda, she could go down as the biggest female superstar in WWE history. — Todd Grisham (@GrishamMMA) January 29, 2018

Ronda Rousey greeting fans after the WWE Royal Rumble. She had to do a couple of interviews but ran over to fans chanting her name first. pic.twitter.com/3bGTNiUIPa — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 29, 2018

“This has been a dream of mine since me and all my girlfriends would sit around and watch wrestling together,” Rousey told WWE.com. “No matter how much I tried to do other things in my life, this kept following me around. It’s time to take a hint from the universe and go for it.”

Rousey had frequently met with WWE executive Paul Levesque, better known as wrestling superstar Triple H, to discuss her interest in a multi-year deal that finally came to fruition.

She has not fought since she suffered a 48-second loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December 2016. Rousey (12-2) lost two straight bouts in 13 months and took a break to extend her entertainment credits, including a stint as team coach in the reboot of Battle of the Network Stars.

Rousey has made cameo appearances on WWE programming during the last few years.

It’s unclear whether Rousey plans to fully give up on the UFC and mixed martial arts, and she would not commit to saying she’s retired when asked directly by ESPN.

“That’s what everybody else seems to say — I mean, I never retired from judo. So that’s what you guys want to think,” she said. “All I know is I really want to devote 100 per cent of my time to wrestling right now and whatever people want to call that they can call it.”

UFC president Dana White said Rousey will never fight again for the company, and Rousey said she hasn’t followed MMA in the past year.

Rousey adopted the “Rowdy” nickname from WWE Hall of Famer “Rowdy” Roddy Piper. She wore a “Hot Ronda” shirt in the same style as Piper’s shirts to the ring Sunday at the Royal Rumble.

Rousey stood side-by-side with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as they fought off Triple H and McMahon in a segment at WrestleMania in 2015.

Rousey also appeared at WWE’s Mae Young Classic. Rousey and fellow MMA fighters Marina Shafir, Shayna Baszler and Jessamyn Duke were known as the Four Horsewomen — a tribute to the nefarious Ric Flair-led Four Horsemen stable of the 1980s and ’90s. Baszler now wrestles for WWE, and the rest of the Horsewomen stable confronted WWE stars Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Bayley at the female wrestling tournament.

—With files from the Associated Press