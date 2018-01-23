WWE releases Enzo Amore amid sexual assault allegations

NOTE: This article contains disturbing and sexually explicit language. Please read at your own discretion.

WWE has officially announced the release of WWE Cruiserweight champion Enzo Amore after news surfaced that the WWE star has been accused of sexual assault.

“WWE has come to terms on the release of Eric Arndt (Enzo Amore),” WWE said on Jan. 23.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Eric Arndt (Enzo Amore). https://t.co/iagk1311eD — WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2018

READ MORE: WWE’s Stephanie McMahon announces 1st-ever women’s Royal Rumble match

The release comes after Amore was accused of rape earlier this week. WWE suspended him on Jan. 22, noting that they have zero tolerance for matters involving sexual harassment or assault.

“WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving sexual harassment or sexual assault,” the organization said in a statement provided to CBS Sports. “Until this matter is resolved, Eric Arndt (aka Enzo Amore) has been suspended.”

The incident allegedly happened at a hotel in Phoenix, Calif., on Oct. 19 last year.

READ MORE: Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan, WWE legend, dies at 73

Twitter user @MissGucciWitch took to Twitter on Jan. 22 and accused Amore of raping her. She alleges that a woman named Layla Shapiro and designer Tyler Grosso were involved.

(Warning: The tweets below contain graphic and disturbing language.)

OKAY..it’s been long enough & I have been so so scared to share this. I was raped in mid October by the WWE Enzo Amore (also known as Eric Arden) & Tyler Grosso & TOOPOOR let it happen as accomplices. I was in a mental hospital for 45 days after it. They ARE NOT good people. pic.twitter.com/VhyG6oaDwg — philomena (@missgucciwitch) January 22, 2018

Like your side of the story matters at all? You said if I wasn’t down to suck his dick we could just hang but intsead you drugged me & left me for dead. @toopoor_ pic.twitter.com/CFBfXRzpIm — philomena (@missgucciwitch) January 22, 2018

Most people only blame Enzo but believe me Tyler & Layla were 100% aware & involved & hopefully if these charges go though & they all get prosecuted I’ll feel so much safer. I love you & thank you so much. — philomena (@missgucciwitch) January 22, 2018

Shapiro, a fashion blogger who previously dated Grosso, took to Twitter on Jan. 22 to deny the allegations.

Her tweets have since been deleted but she wrote: “People are quick to believe everything they read on the f**king internet. I’ve been framed and accused and I refuse to expose people with my platform. I don’t believe in that. I am innocent and I’m sick of being seen as the bad guy. Lying manipulating and deceiving people is sick.”

READ MORE: John Cena lands lead role in ‘Transformers’ spinoff ‘Bumblebee’

Pro Wrestling Sheet confirmed that the woman, who decided to remain anonymous, filed a report against Amore with the Phoenix Police Department. The police investigation is ongoing and awaiting lab results.

Phoenix PD on Enzo Amore allegations: "On Monday, October 23, 2017, at around 2:30pm, Phoenix Police responded to a local hospital for a call of a sexual assault that had reportedly occurred on October 19, 2017 at 401 West Clarendon Avenue. This case is under investigation." — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 22, 2018

As of this wring, Amore has not commented on the allegations against him.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.