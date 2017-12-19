WWE’s Stephanie McMahon announces 1st-ever women’s Royal Rumble match

WWE will add the Royal Rumble match to the list of firsts for the women’s division in 2018.

WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon announced Monday night that the 2018 Royal Rumble on Jan. 28 will see an all-women’s Royal Rumble match for the first time in WWE history.

Such an honor to announce the first-ever women's #RoyalRumble match on #Raw tonight. @WWE's female Superstars raise the bar every chance they get & I can't wait to see them make history once again at the #RoyalRumble next month. #WomensEvolution pic.twitter.com/Cerus16pWC — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 19, 2017

“Just two weeks ago, women competed inside the ring in the Middle East for the first time in WWE for the women’s championship match,” McMahon said.

“The chant was ‘this is hope’ and you saw tears in the eyes of little girls ring-side because all of you have inspired people all over the world with your courage, with your passion, with your unbridled talent. But that’s not enough,” McMahon told the women in the ring.

“What do you say ladies? You make history once again. Do you people want to see these women make history once again,” McMahon asked the roaring crowd.

McMahon continued, announcing, “on January 28 the road to Wrestlemania kicks off in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and we will have for the very first time, an all-women’s Royal Rumble match.”

The announcement came as a surprise to the women in the ring which included Asuka, Nia Jax, Raw Women’s champion Alexa Bliss, Dana Brooke, Paige, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Alicia Fox who were seen celebrating and even shedding a few tears.

Stars from both Raw and SmackDown LIVE are expected to be part of the contest, with the winner earning the right to challenge either show’s women’s champion.

“Every time our women have had the chance to perform and headline, they have over-delivered, and I have absolutely every confidence that they will do the same thing at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 28. I think that it will be incredibly memorable, I think that they will over-deliver, and I think that fans will get more than their money’s worth,” McMahon told ESPN.

Many women of the WWE took to Twitter to celebrate the news.

What a historic evening! The women just keep breaking barriers at @WWE January 28th 2018 the 1st ever Women’s Royal Rumble! I’m screaming! N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) December 19, 2017

.@WWE is made up of extraordinary women. @StephMcMahon’s announcement is ground-breaking and exactly what both we AND the @WWEUniverse deserve. 2018 will be an interesting year… #RoyalRumble https://t.co/WhuOHkrqh8 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 19, 2017

The FIRST @WWENXT Women’s Champion. I won the #DivasChampionship on my FIRST night. And I will, I swear, I WILL become the FIRST woman ever to win the #RoyalRumble match. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) December 19, 2017

My heart just exploded. The FIRST ever WOMENS #RoyalRumble … ❤️😭 — LIV Morgan 👅 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) December 19, 2017

So grateful for the first ever women's #RoyalRumble ! Thankful we can make history & see the fruit of so many women paving the way. It will be #RAVISHING 💋💪🏽👠 — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) December 19, 2017

The Harts have been a part of many #RoyalRumble matches and I’m ecstatic to hear that the women of both #Raw and #SDLive get to show everyone what WE can do. I can’t wait to be a part of history. 🙏 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) December 19, 2017

There's NOTHING @WWE women cannot do. It's been a long-time coming – can't wait for the FIRST EVER WOMENS #RoyalRumble! Now…where dem boots? — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) December 19, 2017

I am so ready for this. EVERY. SINGLE. WOMAN. is ready for this. Get ready for a show, Philly. #RoyalRumble is going to be F-a-b-u-l-o-u-s. — MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) December 19, 2017

History makers, game changers. This is the future I dreamed of. Becky Balboa coming back to Philly to be the first woman to win a #RoyalRumble match https://t.co/a7WzJbIBKN — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 19, 2017

“It’s not a dream anymore, it’s worth fighting for”. #RoyalRumble — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) December 19, 2017

I was put on this earth to make history, this is the first step. What an incredible day for womens wrestling. #RoyalRumble — Sarah Logan (@sarahloganwwe) December 19, 2017