WWE NXT coming to Memorial Centre in Peterborough

The future stars of World Wrestling Entertainment will be grappling at the Memorial Centre in Peterborough next month.

For the first time, WWE’s NXT Live! brand will be performing in Peterborough on Saturday, Feb. 24. NXT is the flagship show for WWE’s developmental system. Often new wrestlers debut on the NXT televised show before appearing on WWE’s flagship Raw and Smackdown weekly shows.

BREAKING: @WWENXT Live is coming to @PtboMemCentre Saturday, February 24th. Tickets On Sale this Friday beginning at 10 am! #PMCRocks pic.twitter.com/JqNPEqTtgQ — Ptbo Memorial Centre (@PtboMemCentre) January 8, 2018

Among the wrestlers scheduled to appear are NXT champion Andrade (Cien) Almas with Zelina Vega; women’s champion Ember Moon and tag team champions Undisputed Era. Others include Aleister Black, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Velveteen Dream and more (card subject to change).

Peterborough native Bobby Roode signed with WWE in 2016 and began in NXT. During his tenure, he won a championship before he was called up to the Smackdown roster in August 2017.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. and start at $28.25. Tickets are available the Memorial Centre box office and online .