Canuck opioid campaign
January 29, 2018 8:43 pm
Updated: January 29, 2018 8:53 pm

Canucks help fight stigma of addiction in new public awareness campaign

By Staff The Canadian Press

Former Vancouver Canucks Kirk McLean helped launch a public awareness campaign Monday to fight the stigma associated with substance abuse.

A A

VANCOUVER – The NHL’s Vancouver Canucks are helping launch a public awareness campaign to fight the stigma associated with substance abuse at a time when British Columbia is mired in an overdose crisis.

The provincial government’s campaign includes messages that will be broadcast on television, shown online, on social media and on billboards.

The campaign will be highlighted at Canucks home games and at other events at Rogers Arena, such as concerts, until June.

READ MORE: For 50 years, the Pacific Coliseum hosted some of Vancouver’s biggest events and it’s not done

Judy Darcy, the minister of mental health and addictions, says the stigma surrounding addiction is leading to deaths in the province.

The public awareness campaign shows addiction can affect anyone and it asks people to stop seeing addiction as a “moral failure”
and instead as a health issue.

British Columbia declared a public health emergency in 2016 because of the overdose epidemic.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Canuck opioid campaign
Canucks
Canucks overdose campaign
Judy Darcy
Kirk McLean
Overdose Crisis

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News