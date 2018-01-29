Collisions in Guelph down slightly in 2017: police

Guelph police released their 2017 collision statistics on Monday and the data shows there weren’t as many crashes compared to 2016.

Police said there were 2,751 collisions last year, which was down six per cent from the previous year.

Guelph also saw an 18 per cent decrease in injuries caused by collisions.

However, there were five deaths on the city’s roads last year, compared to only one in 2016.

Data also showed September being the busiest month for crashes with 286 collisions reported. More crashes — 510 — occurred on Fridays than on any other day of the week last year.

Broken down even more, the 3 p.m. hour saw the most crashes in Guelph in 2017 with 285.

Of the 2,751 collisions last year, 2,321 happened in clear conditions without rain, snow or fog.

Guelph police also released the top intersections in the city for collisions with Edinburgh and Stone road seeing the most at 29. Silvercreek Parkway and Speedvale Avenue saw 21.

Guelph police said while investigating the collisions, 63 drivers had improper licences and 41 drivers had suspended licenses.

There were also 16 collisions reported on roads that were under repair or construction.