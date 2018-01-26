Crime
Two arrests made in Guelph bank robbery

Guelph police said two men entered the bank at Gordon Street and Clair Road on Jan. 12 and demanded money.

Two people have been arrested after a daylight bank robbery in the south end of Guelph earlier this month.

Officers were called to the bank just after 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 12. Two suspects had entered the branch at Gordon Street and Clair Road and demanded money. One employee was assaulted, but not injured.

A 17-year-old from Kitchener was arrested on Wednesday and police have charged him in connection with the robbery.

On Thursday officers arrested 20-year-old Shuaib Hussein, also from Kitchener.

Police are still looking for a third suspect in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7226.

