Two arrests made in Guelph bank robbery

Two people have been arrested after a daylight bank robbery in the south end of Guelph earlier this month.

Officers were called to the bank just after 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 12. Two suspects had entered the branch at Gordon Street and Clair Road and demanded money. One employee was assaulted, but not injured.

A 17-year-old from Kitchener was arrested on Wednesday and police have charged him in connection with the robbery.

On Thursday officers arrested 20-year-old Shuaib Hussein, also from Kitchener.

Police are still looking for a third suspect in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7226.