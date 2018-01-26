Two arrests made in Guelph bank robbery
Two people have been arrested after a daylight bank robbery in the south end of Guelph earlier this month.
Officers were called to the bank just after 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 12. Two suspects had entered the branch at Gordon Street and Clair Road and demanded money. One employee was assaulted, but not injured.
A 17-year-old from Kitchener was arrested on Wednesday and police have charged him in connection with the robbery.
On Thursday officers arrested 20-year-old Shuaib Hussein, also from Kitchener.
Police are still looking for a third suspect in the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7226.
