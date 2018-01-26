Search on for man in Pelican Narrows, Sask. stabbing

A search is on for a man accused of stabbing another man in a northern Saskatchewan community.

Pelican Narrows RCMP were called to a home in the 2800-block of McCallum Street early Wednesday morning for a report of an injured man.

Officers found a 21-year-old man with stab wounds.

He was taken to a Prince Albert hospital with what police said were “serious injuries.” There is no word on his current condition.

Mounties are now looking for Rueben Ratt, who has been charged with aggravated assault.

Ratt, 21, is five-foot five, approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his right hand that says “Bronx.”

A warrant has been issued for his arrest and police said he should not be approached.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ratt is asked to contact 911.

Pelican Narrows is approximately 510 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.