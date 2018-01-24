Offender at large from Saskatoon Correctional Centre work crew

Saskatoon police are asking for the public’s help in locating an offender who went missing from a work crew in the Hudson Bay Park area.

Richard Bear, 29, was last seen at around 9:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday.

He was working with the Saskatoon Correctional Centre urban camp program in the 1300-block of Avenue P North.

Police said Bear is not considered a risk to the public.

He is described as five-foot 10, 210 pounds and has short, dark hair.

Bear was last seen wearing a yellow jumpsuit with an orange jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.