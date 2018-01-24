Offender at large from Saskatoon Correctional Centre work crew
Saskatoon police are asking for the public’s help in locating an offender who went missing from a work crew in the Hudson Bay Park area.
Richard Bear, 29, was last seen at around 9:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday.
READ MORE: Saskatoon police trying to locate offender at large
He was working with the Saskatoon Correctional Centre urban camp program in the 1300-block of Avenue P North.
Police said Bear is not considered a risk to the public.
He is described as five-foot 10, 210 pounds and has short, dark hair.
Bear was last seen wearing a yellow jumpsuit with an orange jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.